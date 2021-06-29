Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Adds Dante From Devil May Cry, But Only as a Mii Fighter Costume

Devil May Cry fans have long been asking for series star Dante to appear as a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch, and today, they'll get their wish... in a way! Capcom's character will not appear as a fully playable fighter, but will instead appear as a Mii Fighter Costume in the game. The Mii Fighter will be available for purchase when Kazuya releases later today, and will set players back $.75 in total. It might not be exactly what fans were hoping for, but it is a nice alternative for fans of the series.

Dante will be a part of Round #10 of the game's Extra Mii Fighter Costumes, alongside Lloyd Irving, Dragonborn, and Shantae. While Dante is a standard Mii Fighter Costume, Shantae will also be accompanied by a music track from her series, similar to what Nintendo offered for Cuphead and Sans.

Dante's presence as a Mii Fighter basically guarantees that he will not appear as a playable fighter; Nintendo uses Mii Fighter Costumes as a way of getting highly-requested characters and franchises into the game without devoting the time and resources to making another fighter. Kazuya is the second last playable fighter from Fighter's Pass Vol. 2, and director Masahiro Sakurai has told fans not to expect a third pass for the game.

Disheartened Devil May Cry fans should keep in mind that some Mii Fighter Costumes have "graduated" to fully playable characters between games. King K. Rool was given the Mii Fighter treatment in Super Smash Bros. for Wii U following strong fan demand, and was added as a fighter a few years later in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This bodes well for Dante's appearance in a future Smash Bros. game. In the meantime, Devil May Cry fans will just have to let Nintendo that they still want to see the character get a bigger part in the Smash Bros. franchise!

