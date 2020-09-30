New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Fighter Reveal Date Announced

✖

Nintendo will announce the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character very soon, the company confirmed this week. Whoever that new fighter is, they’ll be revealed on Thursday at 7 a.m. PT during a presentation featuring game director Masahiro Sakurai. If past reveals are any indication of what’s to come, we’ll see the dramatic, cinematic reveal of the character, an explanation for how they fit into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and why they were chosen, and a demonstration of their in-game abilities.

The presentation itself about the character will only be around three minutes long, Nintendo confirmed. After that, we’ll receive a message from Sakurai himself. That’s usually where we learn more about the work that went into the character, so plan on sticking around after the reveal to hear more about whoever is announced tomorrow.

The next #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter will be revealed tomorrow at 7am PT! The video presentation will be roughly 3 minutes long, followed by a brief message from Director Masahiro Sakurai. Tune-in here tomorrow: https://t.co/7RL5x0EEVI pic.twitter.com/Fqmw03axMv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 30, 2020

As for the identity of the next DLC fighter, that much still remains unknown now since nothing substantial has leaked to indicate who might be coming to the game next. We’ve seen hints in the past that it could be someone from the Ninja Gaiden games while recent comments have led some to think the DLC combatant could be Travis Touchdown, though with how many characters Nintendo can still add, it could really be anybody.

Though the possibilities are plentiful, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players still have their wishlists of DLC characters that they’ll be clutching tightly during the reveal to see if their favorite suggestion made the cut. Characters like Sora from the Kingdom Hearts games, Steve from Minecraft, and even the Doom Slayer from the DOOM games have been some of the characters that top these sorts of lists. It’s possible the next DLC fighter will be one that people were already hoping for, but Nintendo’s pulled off some surprises with its DLC roster in the past.

Whoever is revealed tomorrow will be the second character in the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 expansion available for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players. That puts them right behind Min Min from ARMS who was revealed back in June after it was confirmed that the next fighter would be from that game. The character to be revealed tomorrow will be Challenger Pack 7 with four more characters to be revealed after them.