New Nintendo Switch Leak May Reveal Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Next DLC Character

A new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate theory may have figured out the next DLC character coming to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game. While Nintendo is expected to reveal the game's next DLC character soon, it's been a while since we've heard anything about the game's remaining DLC characters. As a result, some fans have grown a little impatient, which in turn leads to theories and speculation on who's coming to the game via the final few DLC slots.

That said, one name getting thrown around lately is Ryu Hayabusa of the Ninja Gaiden series. Since last year, there have been rumors, reports, and "leaks" claiming that Hayabusa is coming to the game as a DLC fighter. In 2020, these rumors have virtually disappeared, but that's because Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC rumors aren't as plentiful as they were in 2019. And in 2019, Hayabusa was among the handful of names thrown around by a lot of leaks and supposed insiders.

Recently, all of this has surfaced again thanks to a new leak that revealed a few older Ninja Gaiden games are coming to Nintendo Switch. As you would expect, this kicked back up speculation that the Ninja Gaiden character is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which in turn kicked back up all of the rumors and speculation from 2019.

For now, all we have is speculation and dot connection by fans, so take everything here with a grain of salt. That said, it's easy to imagine the Ninja Gaiden protagonist coming to the game. Ninja Gaiden is an important series not only in video game history, but Nintendo history. Is Hayabusa the most iconic character in 2020? No, but Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is more of a celebration of video game history than a celebration of what's big right now.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite.