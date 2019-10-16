Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Next DLC Character Possibly Leaked

The next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch DLC character has possibly been revealed by a well-known leaker who previously leaked Piranha Plant before the character was announced. More specifically, according to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leaker Brew Elfen, Ninja Gaiden’s Ryu Hayabusa is the game’s next DLC character. Further, the leaker alleges the classic video game character will release into the game before the end of the year, suggesting the character will release sometime this December.

The leak all started when a “leaker” alleging to be Brew Elfen on 4chan claimed that Fortnite’s Jonesy is coming to the platform fighter as the next DLC character. Brew Elfen has since come out and claimed this leak wasn’t him, but he did tease that the aforementioned Hayabusa is coming to the game in 2019.

Jeez the smash community was on fire tonight from the “brew leak” that included ryu, jonesy, and more. First, papagenos made a video. Then the actual brew on Facebook said they weren’t the 4chan poster. Now they seem to be joking around about Jonesy being legit — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) October 15, 2019

You can’t make this stuff up. Sometimes the community can be something else pic.twitter.com/AjvwVQQbo8 — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) October 15, 2019

As you can see, another leaker, Sabi — known for not only Super Smash Bros. Ultimate scoops, but general Nintendo and industry leaks — tweeted about the situation, but declined to comment on the claims made by the fellow leaker.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt or two, like any “leak.” As you may know, while every Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character has leaked so far at one point or another, there’s also been numerous fake leaks spreading misinformation. That said, this isn’t the first time a leak has pointed to Hayabusa joining the game. Earlier this year, another well-known leaker claimed the Ninja Gaiden character is coming to the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter. Further, as mentioned above, the leaker in question this time around does have at least some history with Piranha Plant giving additional weight to their claims.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peruse all of past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.