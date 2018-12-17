‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Have Issues With King K. Rool’s Name In-Game

There’s no question that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of this year’s biggest games, already selling millions of copies on the Nintendo Switch. But, to some, it’s not a perfect game, as a select few have found a certain issue they couldn’t resist pointing out.

In one stage of the game, based on the hit Punch-Out!! series, characters face off against one another in the ring, with a banner in the distance showing who’s matching up. And whenever King K. Rool gets in the ring, he has the co-title of “The Kremling Commander.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

These particular fans have taken issue with that, believing that it should read “The Kremling Kommander” instead. You can see these tweets below, even though the complaints, (er, we mean “komplaints”) aren’t as savage as you might think.

How many likes do we need to get @NintendoAmerica to change K. Rool’s ring title to “The Kremling Kommander”? pic.twitter.com/nezzV85sab — Kremling Kampaigner (@BringBackKRool) December 3, 2018

also the fact the punch out stage calls k. rool the kremling commander and not the kremling kommander makes smash literally unplayable — *tree emoji* (@Enrinkari) December 16, 2018

K Rool’s boxing ring title is “The Kremling Commander”. That’s unacceptable and K Rool is now unplayable until that is changed to Kreming Kommander. — ❄♦️Mewgle♦️❄ (@Mewgle) December 15, 2018

At least he’s being recognised as a “Kremling Commander” and not something silly/generic like “Large and In-Charge!” — Adam Bell (@bellboy_64) December 15, 2018

It’s interesting how these fans are so concerned (koncerned?) about the use of the letter “K” here. Almost makes you wonder if they feel the same way about Mortal Kombat. After all, that series will be debuting on the Nintendo Switch this April with Mortal Kombat 11.

Will Nintendo address this? Well, it’s a very minor issue and doesn’t get in the way of the fighting action. Besides, Kremling Commander sounds just as intimidating as Kremling Kommander when you say it…so is it cause (kause?) for concern (koncern?)…?

You can read more responses over at Twitter Moments. But don’t disrespect the King, gang. K. Rool, um, rules.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for Nintendo Switch in both physical form and digitally on eShop. Catch, er, katch it when you can!