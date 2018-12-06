‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Guest DLC Characters Will ‘Surprise’ Fans

We’re just days away from the arrival of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate…and boy, are we ready. This is easily going to be one of the biggest games in the series…and that’s not to mention who else is joining the party via DLC.

In fact, fans could very well be surprised by the characters that will be coming to the game over the next few months, according to Nintendo‘s JC Rodrigo. Speaking with Game Informer, he explained that the selections made for the additions to the roster are sure to resonate with them. (And no, that’s not a guarantee we’ll see Waluigi.)

“Mr. Sakurai and his team and everyone that works on the game – we love surprises. Just like Piranha Plant, we believe the DLC is going to be a must-have. For me, as a fan…oh man, I would not miss these for the world,” he explained.

The downloadable content has been teased for the longest time, with everyone from Banjo-Kazooie (no doubt a fan favorite) to Mach Rider from the NES game of the same name to fan favorite Geno from Super Mario RPG. So if these end up being true, along with other rumored characters like Shadow the Hedgehog and Rhythm Heaven‘s Chorus Kids, then we’re definitely in for a treat.

Alas, Sakurai hasn’t said who else we can expect, aside from the recently revealed Piranha Plant, and probably won’t until the next Nintendo Direct, which is likely to happen early next year. Now, we could see something revealed during The Game Awards, which takes place this Thursday night, as Nintendo is expected to have heavy presence at the forthcoming event. But nothing has been finalized yet, so we’ll have to wait and see.

The downloadable fighters will be part of a program called the Smash Pass, which will go for $24.99 for the five-pack, or $5.99 for each individual fighter, along with a bonus stage and music track. It should be noted that the recently revealed Piranha Plant isn’t part of this pass, as it’s simply being offered as a pre-order bonus for the game. He’s set to arrive sometime in spring 2019, with the other characters to follow soon thereafter.

We’ll let you know as soon as any of this glorious roster is revealed!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch.