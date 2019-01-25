This ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ King Dedede Cosplay Is Adorably Perfect

With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate being the online gaming experience on everyone’s minds, it’s not that surprising that the incredibly creative cosplay community would feel inspired. One King Dedede cosplayer in particular was definitely feeling the inspiration, and brought the fighter to life in both a true-to-character way that somehow still managed to be adorable.
View this post on Instagram
SMASH!! 🌟🌟 Smash Bros. is so good btw~ (Ice Climbers are still my go to mains now that they’re back) I still had so much with this costume and doing this shoot XD I like anything that involves having fun with props tho. 📷 and original edit by @amandaswansonphotography (second photo was some silly star filters I did for funs) . . #cosplay #supersmashbros #supersmashbroscosplay #supersmashbrosultimate #kirby #kirbycosplay #kingdedede #kingdededecosplay
The cosplayer in question is Lauren — AKA Luna Kai — and she’s definitely no stranger to bringing the world of Super Smash Bros. IRL. That being said, it’s her King Dedede interpretation that has us feeling those good cosplay vibes!
View this post on Instagram
Guess who has new photos~🌟 Y’all don’t know how happy I am with how Dedede turned out. Now I get to show how the concept art looks to the finished outfit! 📷 Thanks to @amandaswansonphotography for always doing a fantastic job! Artwork and Gijinka design by me! . . #cosplay #nintendo #nintendocosplay #kirby #kirbycosplay #kingdedede #supersmashbros #gijinka #gijinkacosplay
