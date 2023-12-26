Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Boss Shares Promising Update on Future Games

Super Smash Bros. fans got a reassuring update from longtime Smash Bros. boss and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai about his intentions for games in the future. Sakurai talked briefly about those plans in the newest video in his ongoing YouTube series where he talks about the development of the Smash Bros. games as well as other parts of the gaming industry. This latest video fits into the latter category as a "Grab Bag" discussion where he talked about game developers themselves and said that, for now at least, he's "still creating games."

Sakurai said as much towards the end of his video that lasted just under two and a half minutes, though like all of Sakurai's videos, the whole upload is worth watching if you've got two minutes and 27 seconds to spare since it offers some intriguing insights from a veteran developer. If you just want the reassurance of his plans to continue working on games, however, that's offered at the 2:05 mark.

Super Smash Bros. Boss Masahiro Sakurai Is Still Working on Games

Sakurai had just got done talking about developers (and others) having the "right to choose" their paths in life to pursue something in work hard at it. For Sakurai, that path has obviously been making stellar games, and he said he's not done doing that just yet.

"As for me, I'm still creating games for the time being," he said. "But I'm also making this YouTube channel. I'd never done anything like this before starting out, so in a way, you could say I haven't exactly stayed put either."

Game developers make games after games all the time, though, so why's it a big deal if Sakurai says he's doing just that? To understand why some players are happy to even hear this statement, you'd have to go back a couple of months to some of Sakurai's previous comments about game development. The game developer has already talked before about the physically and mentally tasking job of making a game like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and said previously that he now considers himself "semi-retired." People weren't sure at the time whether that meant he was actively working on a game, helping with a project instead of leading it, or evaluating his options, so there were concerns about his involvement in future projects.

While his new statement doesn't give us any answers as to what he's working on be it another Super Smash Bros. game or something totally different fro Nintendo, we at least know now that he's still working on games in some capacity.

