Nintendo Switch Online Users Get Last Chance to Claim Some 2023 Freebies

The Nintendo Switch was home to many a good game during 2023 including both first-party and third-party releases, but for the former, Nintendo gave several of its core franchises new games for fans to enjoy. From a new Pikmin game to Detective Pikachu Returns and, of course, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo Switch users had sequels, spin-offs, remasters, and more to keep themselves occupied this year.

And when games like those are released, Nintendo typically celebrates the launch of those titles with some extras like Nintendo Switch Online freebies in the forms of icons and more. The only catch is that those icons are typically only available for a limited amount of time before they're recycled out with other options. For those who might've missed out on any of those before, however, you're getting one last chance to claim a number of different Nintendo Switch Online icons from here until early January before they're retired until whenever they end up being brought back next time.

Returning Nintendo Switch Online Icons

The icons that you can grab from now until early January include ones from WarioWare: Move It!, Metroid Prime Remastered, Fire Emblem Engage, Detective Pikachu Returns, Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe, Pikmin, and the remake of Super Mario RPG. Pikmin 4 came out earlier this year which is why the Pikmin series is back in the rotation, but perhaps because of the genericness and cross-game nature of the Pikmin, it's simply being referred to as the series as opposed to the game as far as this promotion goes.

The way this final 2023 giveaway will work, according to the schedule that's been shared online, is that these Nintendo Switch Online icons will be available on certain days in a specific order until the end of December. After that, the cycle will start over one time with the icons given away again from January 1st to January 7th. At that point, the promotion will end with no indication as to when (or if) you'll be able to get these icons again.

Over on Twitter, the third-party Nintendo Switch Online icon tracker account NSO Icons Alerts shared the following schedule for when these promotions will be active, so be sure to grab what icons you want from these scheduled giveaways. Note that claiming any Nintendo Switch Online icons from the console's Nintendo Switch Online app typically means you have to spend the free-to-earn Platinum Points in exchange for them, so keep that in mind before you go redeeming the first ones that you see.

Nintendo Switch Online Icon Schedule