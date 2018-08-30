Rumor: ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Renders Hint at New Characters

Oh, those Super Smash Bros. Ultimate rumors. They can be all over the place. One minute, we’re getting a suggestion that Rayman will be joining the game (which turned out to be fake); the next, we’re hearing that the Belmonts from Castlevania are joining the party (and, surprise, that one was actually true).

But now, thanks to a 4chan post, we’ve got even more suggestions as to fighters that could be joining the game, based on renders that were found online.

Eventhubs did a detailed breakdown of these posts, and based on what they’ve seen, here are the potential new fighters that could come to the game, either in the final roster or as downloadable content:

Gleek Club Chorus Kids (Rhythm Heaven)

We’ve seen obscure characters added to the Smash Bros. fold, including R.O.B. and Mr. Game and Watch, but to see an inclusion of the Chorus Kids…well, that’d be really something.

Isaac (Golden Sun)

Again, Nintendo possibly reaching out and adding a favorite from a forgotten series would certainly be a treat to fans, and Isaac seems to be just as beloved as other characters from the game. He’d really stand out.

Ken Masters (Street Fighter)

Ryu made the cut in Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, as well as Ultimate, so why shouldn’t his fighting buddy come along for the ride, complete with his take on the Dragon uppercut and spinning kick?

Isabelle (Animal Crossing)

Yes, some sort of presence for Animal Crossing on the Switch. Granted, it’s not a full game, but it’d be great to see what Isabelle can do against the competition.

Shadow the Hedgehog

We’re not sure if this would be an alternate take on Sonic or a new character altogether, but with his guns and rapid speed, Shadow would sure make an impact.

Skull Kid (The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask)

Hey, why not? We know Link and Sheik can do their thing in the Smash Bros. universe, so why not give Skull Kid a chance to shine?

Mystery female character

She’s still yet unidentified, but Eventhubs believes this mystery character could be Agnes from Bravely Default or maybe even Yuri Kozukata from Fatal Frame. It’s too soon to tell, as there’s only a shadow render.

Dixie Kong

Considering that a good portion of the DK family is in the Smash Bros. mix, we think Dixie would fit right in. Plus she could totally spin her hair like a weapon.

Banjo Kazooie

This would no doubt be a big inclusion for fans, since Banjo Kazooie was so beloved by Nintendo 64 owners. That, and Nintendo’s cozying up with Microsoft would assure his inclusion.

Now, it is 4Chan, so take this rumor with a very light grain of salt. Plus, the renders, which can be seen at the link above, don’t exactly look legitimate. Still, if most of this roster came true (along with Waluigi, of course), we’d totally be in for one heck of a fight.

We’ll see who all is added in the weeks ahead. But Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be brawling soon enough, set to release on Dec. 7th for Nintendo Switch.

