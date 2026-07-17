Fallout 3 and New Vegas Remasters Announced Alongside Fallout 5 Development Update

Bethesda has surprisingly shared a new development update for Fallout 5 while also confirming the existence of remasters for Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas. Currently, Bethesda Game Studios is hard at work on The Elder Scrolls 6, which will be the next major release from the company. After this, though, Bethesda has already announced that Fallout 5 will be coming about, although its launch is still surely many years down the road. In the interim, however, a wave of new Fallout games will look to bridge the gap to the next mainline installment.

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In a post shared to social media today, Bethesda provided a wide-ranging update on all of its biggest franchises. As a result, Fallout was discussed extensively, with Bethesda confirming that Fallout 5 is still its primary focus when looking years ahead. While Fallout 5 was confirmed to be in development in some capacity alongside The Elder Scrolls 6 right now, the developer also revealed that it’s working on new iterations of both Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas. Both of these projects, which have been widely rumored in recent years, weren’t given a broad release window, but Bethesda indicated it would be sharing more next year.

“Fallout is one of our biggest priorities today. Fallout 5 remains our long-range destination, and we have multiple Fallout projects in active development right now,” Bethesda said. “We also know many players want to revisit previous Fallout experiences. While we’re not announcing any dates today, we have been working on remasters for both Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas.”

A Wholly New Fallout Game Is Also in Development

As if this wasn’t enough, Bethesda also confirmed recent reports about an entirely new Fallout game being in development. This project is being created in tandem with Obsidian Entertainment, which is the studio perhaps most well-known for its work on Fallout: New Vegas. Bethesda said very little about the nature of this game, but its mere existence proves that Xbox is trying to more heavily lean into one of its biggest properties.

“The wasteland continues to expand as we team up once again with our longtime friends at Obsidian Entertainment,” Bethesda wrote. “We’re happy to confirm they’re working with us on a new Fallout project. We’ll have more to share in the future.”

Currently, Bethesda hasn’t said anything about when it will be showing off more of all of these different Fallout projects. However, it did tease that it has big plans for Fallout’s 30th anniversary in 2027 and will be holding a live event in Washington D.C. for Fallout Day next year, which falls on October 23rd. Given the Washington D.C. venue, this could be when Bethesda announces (and potentially releases) its remaster of Fallout 3, given that this location is where the game takes place.

As for Fallout 5, the next mainline installment in the post-apocalyptic series likely won’t arrive until well after 2030. With The Elder Scrolls 6 still not having a launch window of its own, Fallout 5 is still very, very far off, which suggests that Obsidian’s new Fallout title will likely see the light of day before the next mainline game does.