PS5 Exclusive Action Game Now Free for Millions on PS Plus

A PS5 exclusive action game that is still fairly new is now free for millions to download and play on PlayStation Plus. While the monthly games on PS Plus for July 2026 have been available for a little over a week at this point, the Game Catalog titles for PS Plus Extra and Premium aren’t going to begin rolling out until the next two weeks. In the immediate future, however, PlayStation has added a rather notable PS5 game that subscribers can begin playing right away.

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The game in question happens to be that of Rise of the Ronin, which launched on PS5 back in 2024. Developed by Team Ninja, Rise of the Ronin was published by PlayStation itself and was exclusively available on PS5 platforms for a year, until the game was brought to PC in 2025. Rise of the Ronin puts players in control of a titular customizable character who can use both stealth and swordplay to take down foes. It’s a bit akin to PlayStation’s beloved game Ghost of Tsushima, although its time period is notably very different.

Typically, games on the Game Catalog for PS Plus aren’t added until a bit later in each month, but PlayStation has been altering its release schedule as of late. Because of this, it has resulted in Rise of the Ronin joining the Game Catalog in advance of every other title that will be up for grabs to Extra and Premium members in the weeks to come.

Is This PS5 Game Worth Playing?

If you’re wondering whether or not you should play Rise of the Ronin, it’s a bit hard to say. Since it’s developed by Team Ninja, Rise of the Ronin does feature some pretty great combat that the studio has come to be known for. These fast-paced gameplay mechanics are made even better by the fact that there are a variety of different weapons in the game, which allow for a multitude of playstyles.

That being said, Rise of the Ronin’s open-world does leave a lot to be desired. As one of the first games to be made by Team Ninja in an open-world setting, Rise of the Ronin’s format feels relatively basic at best, and somewhat dated at worst. This, combined with the fact that its story isn’t all that engaging, can lead to the title being a bit of a drag at times.

As a whole, Rise of the Ronin received generally solid reviews when it launched. Currently, it sits at a 76/100 aggregate score on Metacritic. While this review average wasn’t anywhere close for Rise of the Ronin to garner various awards and accolades back in 2024, it’s still not an outright bad game by any means. As a result, if you’re interested by its premise and gameplay, it’s worth giving a shot now that it’s free for PS Plus Extra and Premium members.