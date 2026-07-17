Final Fantasy Game Shutting Down Just 1 Year After Launch, Before Most Fans Even Got to Try It

Square Enix has gained a reputation for releasing short-lived mobile games that shut down after just a few years at best. Now, fans have yet another reason to fear getting attached to new mobile games from the publisher. Not long after delisting a popular Final Fantasy spin-off, the company has confirmed it’s shutting down Final Fantasy 14 Mobile just over a year after its Chinese launch.

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Final Fantasy 14 Mobile was envisioned as a standalone spin-off from the long-running Final Fantasy MMORPG. The goal was to create a mobile-friendly companion to let players spend even more time in the game’s world. It released in China back in June 2025, with plans for an eventual global release. But today, Square Enix confirmed the end-of-service for Final Fantasy 14 Mobile in China, along with the cancellation of its planned global launch. That means many Final Fantasy fans will never experience Tencent’s mobile rendition of the game.

Final Fantasy’s Mobile MMORPG Is Dead Before Arrival

Courtesy of Square Enix and Tencent

Final Fantasy 14 Mobile has only been out in China for just over a year. But now, it’s going to shut down entirely as of September 30th, 2026. The global release, which would have let Final Fantasy fans outside of China experience the mobile MMORPG, has been cancelled. This news comes as Square Enix and mobile developer Tencent confirm they’ve ended the licensing agreement for the game. According to the official blog post on the FF 14 Mobile website, the agreement is ending because of “adjustments in business operations and changes in the market environment.”

The team behind the latest defunct Square Enix mobile game thanked fans in China for their support of the game. They also issued an apology to “everyone who has been looking forward to the global release,” confirming the game won’t ever launch outside of China. This marks yet another example of why Square Enix fans are hesitant to get invested in new mobile games from the beloved JRPG publisher. After all, many of them shut down not long after launch. If you want a slightly painful reminder of what might have been, you can check out the game’s initial reveal trailer below:

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For those who have been playing the Chinese Edition of the Final Fantasy MMORPG, in-game microtransactions have already been discontinued as of July 17th. The game servers will not shut down until September 30th, so there’s still a bit of time to play – if you already have a registered account. New users are already unable to register for the game effective today, ahead of the impending shutdown.

This news comes not long after the shutdown of Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis, a mobile spin-off from the Final Fantasy 7 games. This game, which released in 2023, had both a mobile version and PC port, but has been delisted from Steam ahead of its full shutdown on October 6th. This may well be a cautionary tale for anyone getting emotionally invested in the most recent mobile release for the Final Fantasy series, Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy, which launched earlier this year.

Were you looking forward to playing this mobile game when it got its global release? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!