‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Is The Best-Selling Video Game of 2018 On Amazon

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has only been out for a day on Amazon, and it’s already the best-selling video game of 2018 on the mega online retailer.

Further, according to the fine folk over at Amazon, not only is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate the best-selling video game of the year so far, it’s the best-selling video game product, which takes into account accessories, hardware, and even digital store cards, the latter of which tends to dominate the Amazon best-seller lists.

What makes this even more impressive is that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is limited to a piece of hardware that has about 1/4th as many units in the wild as the PS4 and about half as many units as the Xbox One. And, to mention it again, it has only been out for a day.

However, it’s worth pointing out that Amazon tracks each skew individually. Meaning, it counts Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s PS4 and Xbox One sales separately. If it didn’t do this, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate likely wouldn’t be on top.

Further, this is only represents Amazon’s numbers and physical sales. The Nintendo Switch has done well in both since its launch, more so than other platforms which have higher digital attach rates.

In other words, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate won’t be the best-selling game this year. That will be a battle between Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, but it will certainly be up there.

And this isn’t very surprising if you know anything about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The series has historically been one of Nintendo’s best-selling series, right up there with the likes of Mario Kart and Zelda.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. For more news, information, media, and guides on the critically-acclaimed platform fighter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.

Of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and to talk about how horrible Ice Climbers are.