‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Player Remakes ‘Brawl’ Intro Shot-for-Shot

With Resident Evil 2 and Kingdom Hearts III releasing soon, I’m sure everyone is feeling a bit nostalgic. However, if your nostalgic levels still aren’t high enough, then you’ll want to check out this new video of Super Smash Bros. Brawl’s intro remade shot-for-shot in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

If you played the 2008 game on Wii, it will hit you right in the nostalgic part of your heart. So if you don’t want that dosage of sweet and pure nostalgia, don’t watch the video below.

I suspect for most the Super Smash Bros. Brawl opening isn’t as nostalgic as the Melee or original intros. But for those that were teenagers when this bad boy released on the Wii Bowling system, you’ll probably have seen this intro at least a 1,000 times. There weren’t many great games on the Wii, and so I probably played Brawl more than any other entry in the series, despite it not being my favorite. That honor belongs to Melee, of course.

The creator of the video, TIN Gaming, doesn’t reveal how long the project took, but does say it vaguely “took awhile.” And it shows.

For those that don’t know: Brawl is the third installment in the Super Smash Bros. series that was first announced at E3 in 2005. It notably had multiple delays and reported development problems, which is why it took awhile to release.

Brawl notably had a roster that featured third-party characters for the first time, and a roster bigger than the two previous games, though it did actually cut some fighters from Melee, such as Mewtwo and Roy. As you will know, it added the likes of Charizard, Ike, Ivysaur, King Dedede, Lucario, Lucas, Meta Knight, Olimar, ROB, Pit, Snake, Sonic, Squirtle, Toon Link, Wii Fit Trainer, Wolf, and Zero Suit Samus.

To date, the game is still one of the more popular Smash games to play at tournaments, though the recent release of Ultimate will likely usurp some of its tourney hotel room presence.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. For more news, information, media, and guides on the game, make sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the platform fighter by clicking here.