Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fans Think They Figured Out the Next DLC Character

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans, or at least some fans of the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game, think they have figured out who the next DLC character is. That said, and as you would expect, the theory behind it all is a bit convoluted, though it isn't unreasonable. If the theory is on to something, then either the game's next DLC character or its final DLC character will be Master Chief, the protagonist of the Halo series and a long-rumored and heavily requested character, whose appearance seemed unlikely after the additions of Banjo and Minecraft Steve.

The theory begins with the recent report from several reliable sources that some type of Nintendo x Xbox announcement is coming this fall, and apparently, it's fairly substantial. Unfortunately, right now there's no word what this announcement will be, but an Xbox character coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate would certainly fit the bill of something insiders may be privy to, but that is also within the realm of reason. In fact, on the surface level, it's unclear what else it could be other than perhaps something to do with Xbox Game Pass.

The cat seems to be out of the bag on Nintendo and Xbox. You'll hear more in the fall — Shpeshal Ed (@Shpeshal_Ed) April 10, 2021

Whatever the case, the theory isn't just banking on this. Right on the back of these reports, the official Halo Instagram account shared some fan art, not of Halo Infinite, but Mario characters re-imagined as Halo characters. And this was accompanied by a somewhat suggestive description. Of course, this could be nothing, but it certainly caught the attention of both Nintendo and Xbox fans, especially with the aforementioned context very fresh in the minds of both.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halo (@halo)

As you would expect, Nintendo and Xbox have not commented on this speculation making the rounds, and it's unlikely either party will, but if either does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take all of this with a grain of salt because it's all speculation. It's not unfounded speculation, but it's still nothing more than speculation.

