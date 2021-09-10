Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Insider Shares Scoop on Next DLC Character

A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate insider has shared a scoop on the game’s next DLC character, which Nintendo continues to insist will be the final DLC character coming to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game, despite rumors — or at least some rumors — suggesting otherwise. The insider in question isn’t peddling these rumors, but they have shared a tidbit about the game’s final DLC character, who could be revealed very soon. The past few weeks, rumors have been circulating that a new and proper Nintendo Direct is going down this month. For now, these rumors haven’t been substantiated, but it sounds like if this does happen, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players will know the identity of the final DLC character sooner rather than later.

Taking to Twitter, Nintendo leaker and insider Samus Hunter recently provided an update pertaining to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. To this end, the leaker doesn’t divulge who the character is, but notes that the next Nintendo Direct should reveal said character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t know who will be but given that the next game update is scheduled for late September/October, there [is a] strong chance that the next Direct will reveal the final character,” said Samus Hunter, before noting they think the final character will be a third-party character, which is to say, not a Nintendo character.

It’s unclear how much of this is based on inside knowledge versus pure and utter speculation. Whatever the case, it should all be taken with a grain of salt given that it’s all information of either the unofficial or downright speculative variety. As always, we will keep you updated when and if more information surfaces or if Nintendo addresses any of this in any capacity. Typically though, Nintendo doesn’t comment on stuff like this. In fact, it’s never commented on a single Super Smash Bros. Ultimate rumor, report, or leak. In other words, don’t expect a comment.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite, and soon the Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter, click here. Meanwhile, feel free to drop a comment here or over on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ with your thoughts. Who do you want to see added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as its final DLC character?