Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Reveals Next DLC Character

Nintendo has revealed the next DLC character coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The announcement came -- as expected -- during its new Nintendo Direct for E3 2021, and revealed that Bandai Namco is getting another character added to the game. More specifically, Nintendo revealed that Kazuya from Tekken is coming to the game, giving the long-running fighting game series its first character in the platform fighter.

As you would expect, Nintendo accompanied this announcement with some media, including a deep dive on the character's gameplay. As you may know, this announcement comes completely out of the left-field, as Nintendo fans were anticipating Master Chief from Halo.

"Kazuya Mishima is one of the main characters in the Tekken series," reads an official blurb about the character over on the Tekken wiki. "He appears in all Tekken games except Tekken 3, in which he only made two cameo appearances. Although he is seen as the main protagonist and hero of the first Tekken game, Kazuya became one of the major antagonists of the series ever since Tekken 2.

Since Super Smash Bros. Ultimate released back in December 2018, Nintendo has added several characters to the series' biggest roster yet. More specifically, it's added the following characters: Byleth, Banjo Kazooie, Joker, Piranha Plant, Min Min, Sephiroth, Steve (Minecraft), and Terry Bogard. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any more DLC characters after the completion of Fighters Pass Volume 2.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of this new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC?

"Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has so much meaningful content that it’s easy to forget it’s a fighting game at its core, but at least one fact rings true just a few days after the game’s release: 'Ultimate' is a fitting – and perhaps the only – way to describe Nintendo’s biggest Smash Bros. experience to date," reads the opening of our review of the game.