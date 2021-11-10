Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Spirit and Tournament Events Are Coming to an End

Last month, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate added Sora to its roster, marking the Nintendo Switch game’s final fighter. It seems that DLC isn’t the only thing coming to an end, as the game’s regular Spirit events and tournament events will also wrap this month. According to the game’s official Japanese Twitter account, this week’s event will be the game’s last new one. Starting on November 19th, Nintendo will begin recycling previous events. This will no doubt come as a disappointment to some players, but for those that missed out on previous events, it could present a great opportunity!

“From Friday, November 19, 2021, spirits events and tournament events will be re-held from some of the past events.We look forward to your continued participation,” Nintendo’s Tweet reads.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The post followed a Tweet detailing this weekend’s tournament event. The final event will focus on stages that feature vehicles. Examples shown include Pirate Ship, Mute City, Spirit Train, and Venom. It certainly seems like a fun concept to end on!

With content for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate coming to an end, the future of the series remains very much in question. Nintendo has been cryptic about its plans for the future of Smash, and director Masahiro Sakurai has been vague about his plans to return. Despite this, the franchise has been one of Nintendo’s biggest sellers for more than 20 years, and it’s pretty much impossible to imagine that Nintendo won’t revisit the series sometime in the near future. The next iteration probably won’t release until Nintendo’s next console though, and we have no idea when that might happen. For now, fans will just have to enjoy all of the content that’s currently available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Fortunately, the game has plenty of reasons to keep playing!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Were you a fan of these events in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Are you disappointed there won’t be new ones? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!