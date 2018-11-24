‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’: Here’s The Opening Cutscene For World of Light

The intro of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s story mode, World of Light, has surfaced revealing story tidbits and obviously spoilers for the opening cutscene.

If you don’t care about spoilers from the first four minutes of the game, then you can check out the following video from GameXPlain below:

As you can see, the opening isn’t much different than the World of Light trailer Nintendo revealed earlier this month. In fact, it’s basically the same exact thing, plus subtitles.

Interestingly, the music that players in the opening of the game is the same exact music from its reveal trailer.

As for the content of the trailer, there’s not much new information to be derived here. It appears Kirby will be fighting puppets of the other characters with souls from other characters forced into them. In other words, World of Light looks like it could get a little strange, which is a welcome sign for the series.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is poised to release next month on December 7 via the Nintendo Switch.

For those that don’t know: the newest entry in the beloved platform fighting series is set to be the biggest entry to date, packing the biggest roster ever that includes every fighter that has ever featured in the franchise previously. In addition to every previous character, the roster will also come packing a variety of new fighters, such as King K. Rool, Ridley, Simon Belmont, and Petey Piranha. Sadly, there’s still no Waluigi.

In addition to new fighters, the game will come with a slab of new gameplay changes, every stage in the series, and much more.

