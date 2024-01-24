Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Adds Hades Content and More With New Update

A new update will soon hit Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that brings additional content tied to Hades and other games to the popular Nintendo fighter. Despite launching all the way back in 2018 and receiving its final DLC character in late 2021, Nintendo has continued to periodically update its latest Super Smash Bros. installment. Fortunately, those updates haven't come to an end just yet in 2024 and have resulted in some new unlockables from three different video game franchises that will become available this week.

Announced on social media recently, Nintendo revealed that it's bringing content from Hades, WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros, and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate this week. This content will specifically take the form of new Spirits, which players will be able to unlock via the game's Spirit Board. It's not known just how many Spirits from these titles will be brought to Smash Ultimate, but they'll begin rolling out tomorrow, January 25, and will be earnable until January 30.

For five days starting 1/25, new spirits such as Zagreus, spirits from WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS, and more will appear on the #SmashBrosUltimate Spirit Board! Defeat them in battle to earn more SP than usual. pic.twitter.com/i0NFDzt4Uy — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 24, 2024

Moving forward, it seems like Nintendo has no plans to end its support of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with new Spirit releases. At this point in time, it has been quite long since Smash Ultimate received its last balance change of note, and it's unlikely that this will change in 2024. Previously, the game's director Masahiro Sakurai announced back in 2023 that work on the game was largely coming to an end, which means that no future patches were in the pipeline. Despite this lack of support, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has remained one of the most popular games on the Nintendo Switch and continues to be played regularly by millions. As such, Nintendo seems like it's not ready to completely close the door on the game just yet and will surely keep adding more Spirits in the months (and potentially years) ahead.

What do you think about this lineup of new Spirits coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? And what other franchises would you like to see represented in the game down the road? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.