‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Update Possibly Coming Next Week With Balance Changes

Ever since its release last month, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been a, ahem, smash hit for the Nintendo Switch, selling millions of copies and attracting a number of fans. However, there have been a few folks that have been having trouble with the game's balancing- and there might be an update coming that could fix that.

A Twitter account by the name of SSBUBot suggests that next week could bring version 2.0.0 to the game, which means a number of changes. You can see that tweet below:

[Pop-up News] Version 2.0.0 Coming Soon Click here for more information: //t.co/H90WJ6dZeR pic.twitter.com/3wy7PlmWbK — SSBUBot (@SSBUBot) January 24, 2019

Based on the details from this page, the update will be "distributed within the next week." It's also set to bring a "lot of balance changes," although they weren't details on the page.

It also notes that once "you update the software, you won't be able to watch replays made with previous versions," indicating that replay data could be wiped away with the update. It suggests converting whatever replays you want to keep to video, or else they might go away once applied.

Now, keep in mind this is not an official Super Smash Bros. Ultimate-related account, so this is just a rumor. And we'd find it hard to believe that Nintendo would introduce a new update that would wipe away replays without notice, so more than likely we'll hear from the publisher early next week if an update is coming.

We also have to wonder how some die-hard fans will feel about the possible balance changes, especially if they've gotten used to favorite characters. But the others are likely to be happy with said changes.

We've reached out to Nintendo to see if they had anything to say about this update. We'll let you know as soon as we get a response.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital form via Nintendo eShop.

