‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Selling Big In Japan and Europe

It’s only been three days since Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brawled its way to the Nintendo Switch…and it’s already becoming one of the biggest sellers (if not the biggest seller) on the market.

While we’re still waiting for U.S. numbers to come in, first estimates from Japan and Europe suggest that Ultimate won’t have any trouble making bank this holiday season.

The first report is from Famitsu (per Resetera), which explained that the game has sold 1.3 million units in Japan over its three-day launch period. It hasn’t even been out a week and it’s already cleared a million. Wow.

This sets a sales record for the franchise as that’s the highest a Smash Bros. game has sold at launch in Japan. It even managed to beat out the 3DS, Wii U and GameCube versions — yes, it even toppled Melee. Not to mention that Switch system sales have picked up as well. We’ll let you know when more information becomes available.

Meanwhile, GamesIndustry International had positive news for Ultimate in the European market, as it hit the top of the UK sales charts, becoming the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game released to date. It even eclipsed the highly popular Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee, which set sales records just weeks before.

Based on GamesIndustry’s stats, “the game’s launch sales are 302 per cent higher than the numbers achieved by Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and they’re 233 per cent higher than Super Smash Bros. for 3DS.

“Launch sales are also 62.5 percent higher than the Wii game Super Smash Bros. Brawl.” In short, “Ultimate is the fastest-selling Smash Bros. game in the franchise’s UK history.” And keep in mind this is based on physical copies alone. The game has probably sold even more digitally through the Nintendo eShop, despite its massive size. (It clocks in at just over 13GB.)

As we mentioned above, U.S. sales haven’t been revealed yet, but Nintendo should have details soon. We’re expecting nothing but huge results, especially with the news from the Game Awards regarding Joker from Persona 5 joining the Smash party via downloadable content.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for Nintendo Switch, in both physical and digital format.