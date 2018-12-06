‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ and ‘Splatoon 2’ Collide In New Event

It seems that the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate takeover continues because Nintendo just revealed their latest Splatfest coming soon to their other hit, Splatoon 2.

NEW SPLATFEST APPROACHING! To celebrate Inklings joining Super #SmashBrosUltimate, we’re celebrating with a special #Splatoon2 #Splatfest! Which group of fighters will you side with? #TeamHeroes or #TeamVillains? Join the Splatfest between good and bad starting 12/14 at 8:00pm! pic.twitter.com/Dxzu9dki7T — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) December 6, 2018

It’s an adorable way to pay homage to the fact that Splatoon’s own Inklings are making their way onto the fighter roster. The latest Splatfest isn’t a weird one like Ketchup vs. Mustard – instead it challenges the player’s morality by picking a side: Villain or Hero.

The new Splatfest will commence on December 14 at 8PM and ask Splatoon fans to choose between the Hero side with Mario, Star Fox, Pit, Samus, Mario, Link, Kirby and Donkey Kong or the Villain side with King Dedede, Ridley, Ganondorf, King K. Rool, Bowser, Dark Pit, and Wolf.

As for the highly anticipated new fighter, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate drops exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on December 7, 2018. To learn more about the game, courtesy of Nintendo:

“Legendary game worlds and fighters collide in the ultimate showdown—a new entry in the Super Smash Bros. series for the Nintendo Switch system! New fighters, like Inkling from the Splatoon series and Ridley from the Metroid series, make their Super Smash Bros. series debut alongside every Super Smash Bros. fighter in the series…EVER! Faster combat, new items, new attacks, new defensive options, and more will keep the battle raging whether you’re at home or on the go.”

