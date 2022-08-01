Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Shares Saddening Update With Fans

Masahiro Sakurai, the beloved director behind Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, has shared a saddening update with fans related to the popular platform fighting game. For those that follow Sakurai on social media, they've likely become accustomed to seeing him post a new image associated with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate each day for a prolonged period of time. And while this trend is still continuing until this day, Sakurai has now said that this will no longer hold true later in the month.

Detailed on Twitter today, Sakurai said that he has nearly run out of new images from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to share with fans. Sakurai stated that he captured around 200 images around the end of the game's development and has been posting them daily since that time. However, this reserve of pictures has now nearly run dry, which means that this daily ritual is coming to a close.

"Posting daily Smash Ultimate screens has been part of my workday ritual for a while now...but it's looking like I'll run out sometime in August," Sakurai said. "I even took around 200 new ones as we were wrapping up development, so it's hard to believe they're already gone. Time sure does fly!"

Posting daily Smash Ultimate screens has been part of my workday ritual for a while now...but it's looking like I'll run out sometime in August.



I even took around 200 new ones as we were wrapping up development, so it's hard to believe they're already gone. Time sure does fly! pic.twitter.com/MbIGtcRJxI — 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) August 1, 2022

Even though this news from Sakurai doesn't affect Super Smash Bros. Ultimate itself, this revelation is still something that a number of fans found to be quite upsetting in the replies to his post. While development on the Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. game largely came to a close at the end of 2021 when Sora was added as the title's final DLC character, a number of fans have felt like the title has continued to stay alive through Sakurai's ongoing promotion of it. And while Sakurai will surely continue to talk about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate moving forward, to see that this daily routine is ending makes it feel like the game has definitely reached the end of its long life cycle.

How do you feel about Sakurai finally bringing about an end to this Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ritual on social media? And when do you think that we might see the next Super Smash Bros. game come about? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.