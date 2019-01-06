Toonami Reviews ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Toonami has offered up its take on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate where the show praised the game as being the best in the series but also called it out for having a laggy online experience.

The Adult Swim block of content called Toonami features TOM 5, the current host of the segment who guides viewers through a night of anime and also occasionally reviews different video games. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was the latest game on the robot host’s list with the review for Nintendo’s newest and biggest Nintendo Switch exclusive in recent months appearing on Saturday night.

“I’ve been playing the Smash series for almost 20 years, and just when I thought it couldn’t get any better, Nintendo drops Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Switch,” TOM 5 said about the game, a sentiment many players who were waiting on Ultimate can likely relate to.

In the robot’s Toonami review, he sums up the various aspects of the game including the multiplayer component and the all-new World of Light mode that added some RPG elements to the series. Bringing different brands together is the Smash Bros. series at its core as well, so he made sure to point out that part of the game and showcased how hectic the combat can be when there are different characters as diverse as Chrom, King Dedede, Bayonetta, Villager, and Fox all on the screen at the same time.

The game got a 9/10 overall from Toonami with the only fault mentioned being that the online systems don’t perform as well as players would hope in an online fighting game.

“The only real downside is that the lag time online is still pretty awful,” TOM 5 said. “Aside from that, this is the best Super Smash Bros. game ever.”

Online gameplay was a point that hurt Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in our review as well. Toonami’s full review can be seen above while an excerpt of ours is below with the full review seen here.

“But as much as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate excels in the single-player arena, it falters in online play and in the simplest menus like the character select screen. Online modes in Smash Bros. games have never been perfect, but with the new game being the ‘Ultimate’ experience combined with Nintendo’s paid online service, one would expect an online component that runs better than the one players have now. It’s laggy more often than it feels like it should be, and that’s not to mention the input lag that players have reported experiencing depending on what controller they’re using.”