Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Next DLC Character Hinted at By Leaker

Today, Nintendo announced that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s fifth and next DLC character will be revealed later this week on Thursday. Since this announcement, fans of the series and the gaming part of the Internet at large have been going wild with speculation and theories on who the next character joining the game’s massive roster is. Right now, the names leading the speculation pack are Dante from Devil May Cry, Sora from Kingdom Hearts, Doomguy from Doom, and Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Of course, there are others, but these are the ones populating most of the speculation.

That all said, according to one supposed leaker, the game’s next DLC character is hardly on anyone’s radar and is related to Nintendo, but not directly, which is a bit vague. The claim comes from Zippo over on Reset Era, who’s known to share things related to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the forum. Further, reputable and well-known industry insider Sabi has since come out and essentially backed the claim made by the Reset Era user.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I would trust Zippo. Nothing he’s said has conflicted with my deconfirmations, and he’s been a pretty honest friend. For those unfamiliar, he’s been verified to share some things on Era, and mentioned some smash teases today. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) January 15, 2020

For those out of the loop, he’s been saying that the character is very related to Nintendo, but not directly, and corroborates that it’s been very under wraps and dangerous to share outright. pic.twitter.com/yp9CSM5lIV — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) January 15, 2020

Now this tease seemingly rules out Nintendo characters and characters not related to Nintendo in any way, however, it does leave the door open to some characters loosely associated to the company, like Travis Touchdown or Phoenix Wright from Ace Attorney, the latter which has been subject to a few rumors here and there in the past.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt given that it’s unofficial. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait much longer to find out who’s — officially — joining the game.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available on the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter, be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.