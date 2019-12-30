Superhot VR Made Over $2 Million in a Week

It would seem that virtual reality is very much not dead, if anyone still thought it was. While the headsets and gear required to really do virtual reality justice are still relatively expensive, and require a significant amount of cash and free room, there’s still a market out there for such things. Take, for example, Superhot VR. The popular VR video game, which operates on the premise that time only moves when you move, grossed over $2 million during this past holiday, and that’s just counting seven days.

The sales figures come straight from Superhot Team’s Callum Underwood, who shared the news on Twitter yesterday morning. Given the timing of it all, that puts the number at $2 million grossed from around December 22nd to December 29th, right in prime holidays spending season. Given how popular and definitive to VR games Superhot VR is often considered, there’s a good likelihood that just about everyone purchasing or receiving a VR headset capable of playing it decided to give it a whirl.

SUPERHOT VR has grossed over 2 million dollars on all platforms in the past 7 days alone. Thank you players!! 🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/jkTINcGH4f — Callum Underwood (@DevRelCallum) December 29, 2019

As Underwood notes in a following tweet, the PlayStation VR numbers included in that sum are just estimates, but he sounds fairly confident in them. Given the variety of devices Superhot VR is available on, as well as its enduring popularity, the grossed number is shocking but not outside the realm of possibility. As it turns out, sometimes video game development actually can pay off.

Superhot VR is currently available for Oculus and Vive devices as well as Windows Mixed Reality headsets and PlayStation VR. You can check out all of our previous coverage of virtual reality right here.