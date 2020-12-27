Superman Game Concept Being Created by Japanese Developer

✖

Fans have been clamoring for years at this point to see anyone step up to the plate and try to make a modern Superman video game. Past attempts at doing so have turned out poorly for the most part, leading some to believe that a proper Superman game is just too difficult to get right. Well, one developer is now proving those naysayers wrong with their latest project.

Coming from developer Undefeated Games, Undefeated is a superhero video game where players control a character that has powers very reminiscent of Superman. With the ability to fly at high speeds, destroy objects with super strength, and even use laser vision, the game looks to give players the Superman experience that they have been begging for. Perhaps the coolest part is that Undefeated is also being developed within Unreal Engine 4. This means that the title boasts destructible environments, which are especially cool when you have these awesome Superman-like abilities at your fingertips.

For those that think a Superman game is impossible: this guy is making one. All by himself. https://t.co/6YxVImKIFy — James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) December 21, 2020

Obviously, Undefeated isn’t an actual Superman game, but it’s plainly obvious that the title is based on the Man of Steel. When it comes to the main character’s design though, he resembles Superboy a bit more than Clark Kent. More than anything though, Undefeated seems to prove that a video game based on Superman is more than viable. If a small indie studio can create an awesome looking game like this, then imagine what a AAA developer could do.

The best part of Undefeated is that you can actually play the game right now. A demo is available on Steam that PC users can download and play immediately. It’s obviously not the full experience, but it should give you a good taste of what Undefeated Games has in mind. For now, the final project is still in development and doesn’t have a release window of any sort in the cards.

For more on Undefeated, you can continue following the game’s development via Twitter. The studio regularly posts new videos of the title’s progress and it looks better with nearly every new update. And if there are any major new happenings with the game, we’ll obviously let you know here on ComicBook.com as well.

So what do you think? Should a Superman game in the style of Undefeated finally be made? And are you going to now play Undefeated for yourself? Let me know down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to continue the conversation.