Surviving Mars Adds New Space Domes, More In Coming Update

Surviving Mars is a Space Simulator from Paradox Interactive and Haemimont Games that is now available for Xbox One, PS4, and PC players. The game promises a realistic experience on the Red Planet, while also allowing for unlimited growth while settling in. We previously reported that the detailed ESRB rating shows off that players can commit suicide, become alcoholics, and even go insane. You can read more about that here, but now the survivor title added a few new aspects to the science adventure – including space domes!

The developers recently took to the game’s blog to discuss the upcoming changes, including new features being added soon! All new features will be free, of course, and will be available as soon as the update goes live next week!

According to the recent update, “Curiosity introduces five new Dome types to the game. These are not skins or variants of the old Domes, but entirely new models with new shapes, functionality and costs. With one exception, they do not require new techs to be researched. Each of them is unlocked together with one of the old Domes, potentially by an existing tech. This means that many of them may be directly available even when you load a savegame created before the Curiosity update.”

Micro Dome – a very cheap triangular Dome available at the start. No capability to host a Spire. Can be very useful when space or resources are limited or as an extension to an existing Dome when connected with passages.

Barrel Dome – an alternative to the Small Dome, available at the start. It provides more usable space but has no capability to host a Spire.

Trigon Dome – similar to the Medium Dome and made available at the same time. Cheaper to build, but provides less habitable space.

Mega Trigon Dome – similar to the Large Dome and made available at the same time. Cheaper to build, but provides less habitable space. The triangular shape can be kinda tricky to position on some places of the map with a Dome that big.

Diamond Dome – this is the only new design that requires a new tech, more specifically a breakthrough, so it will not be available in every playthrough. It is a rhombus-shaped Dome that has the capability to host two spires. We want to keep the “two spire” Dome configurations special and somewhat exclusive but with the new design, we are increasing the chance that you get at least one of the two available configurations during any of your games.

But the domes aren’t the only new feature making its way onto the sci-fi adventure! Here is what else is coming soon:

The Command Center is a handy new toolset that provides historical data for the colony and the ability to inspect and manage multiple buildings, colonists or vehicles without selecting them individually. It has been developed as part of our effort to reduce the micromanagement and to provide a more informative overview interface for certain gameplay aspects. The Command Center currently offers five different tools:

Graphs – view historical data for various colony metrics for the last 50 Sols

Buildings – inspect and manage buildings, work shifts, workers and upgrades

Domes – inspect and manage Domes and Dome Policies. Check average dome stats, as well as homes and jobs at a glance.

Colonists – inspect Colonists and compare their stats, traits and interests. Locate problematic colonists quickly.

Transportation – inspect and manage Drones, Shuttles and Transporters. Check Drone/Shuttle load at a glance and reassign Drones without hunting individual controllers in the normal view

Buildings and Colonists alike will be sorted out due to specific features, with upgradeable facets also available. The Command Center pretty much gives free reign for colony integration, while also still be open to even more features for the future!

The developer also mentioned, “I’ve said it before, but it bears repeating – I love mods! Not only they empower the players to expand the game and make it cooler, but we can also cherry pick the ideas that we like best and shamelessly add them to the official game.

One such mod that has been particularly popular both with the community and here, at Haemimont Games, is the Info Bar mod, created by Waywocket. We liked Waywockets’ info bar so much that we decided to add an Info Bar of our own to the game. As you can see in the screenshot, our Info Bar shows research progress but is otherwise very similar to the mod that inspired it. Thanks for the great idea, Waywocket, may your nickname live forever in our credits!”

And finally – FINALLY – a tutorial is being added! This game is … interesting, but things can go wrong very quickly. Because of that, a new mastery tutorial is being added to show players how best to navigate the game and how to avoid becoming a raging alcoholic that ends up committing suicide. Because that would be bad, but it is so very, very possible.

Surviving Mars is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.