Tamagotchi Is Back, and Available to Order

The original Tamagotchi is making a huge comeback, and you can order yours right now. Bandai American revealed this morning that, in order to celebrate the retro return of Tamagotchi, it’s partnering with Loot Crate and Tile to get these virtual pets into the hands of some very lucky customers.

Loot Crate is fueling the nostalgia by giving some lucky 90s kids a free Tamagotchi in select Loot Crates. Certain Loot Crates, Loot Gaming, and Loot Anime boxes being distributed throughout October will contain a Tamagotchi, so make sure you check yours as soon as it arrives — you could be the coolest kid on the street.

As for Tile, we don’t have specific details about their promotion yet. We do know that the Bluetooth tracking device creator will be hosting a giveaway on social media. Per this morning’s press release, Tile will “…create and execute a themed promotion supporting the product launch of Tamagotchi, which will feature 5 paired giveaways of Tile and Tamagotchi devices through Tile’s social media. The promotion will run for five days leading up to the launch.”

“We wanted to do something unique and special for the return of the Original Tamagotchi, and collaborate with companies that share our vision of bringing back this beloved classic series,” said Tara Badie, Bandai America Marketing Director. “The partnerships with Loot Crate and Tile will showcase the original virtual pet like never before and we believe that they will be true collector’s items.”

For the rest of you, you can order your own Tamagotchi online, or pick one up, from Target, Amazon (link here), GameStop, Best Buy, and Barnes & Noble. Each virtual pet will set you back $19.99, which is a small price to pay to revive your childhood, if you ask us.

The Original Tamagotchi digital pet you loved back in 1997 is back with the original programming!

Feed it, turn the lights on/off, play with it, give it medicine, flush after it’s used the bathroom, check its health and discipline your Tamagotchi if he bothers you when he’s happy, fed and all cleaned up.

Includes character game where you have to guess which way the Tamagotchi will move next!

Raise your Tamagotchi from egg to child to adult and how you take care of it will decide which of the 7 adults you’ll get.

Comes with 1 Tamagotchi on a chain to take with you everywhere!

Will you be reviving the 90s with us, and getting a Tamagotchi of your own? If so, which color did you have as a kid, and which color will you get now? Let us know in the comments below!