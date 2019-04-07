Target Is Having a BOGO Sale on New Video Games

One of Target‘s new promotions going on now gives anyone looking to buy more than on video game a way to save on whatever the second game might be. The deal that’s live now is a “Buy 1 get 1 50% off” and applies only to select games, though some of those that are included are the newest ones that have released just recently. The Division 2 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice are just two examples of the games included, but other games that you might’ve missed out on before like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Kingdom Hearts 3 are also part of the deal.

The deal isn’t one that’ll give away a second game for free like people have seen in the past from Target such as the one that let people get a third game for free after buying one at full price, but it’s still a deal worth looking into if you’re planning on picking up multiple games. Anthem and other games that’ll be kept up for a while with consistent updates are part of the promotion along with the one-off single-player experiences.

Target’s promotion isn’t only limited to video games though. The same deal applies to other products like board games, card games, and other activities, so you can mix and match the products if you’ve got your video game needs covered and want something else. Cards Against Humanity and the Fortnite version of Monopoly are some of the non-video game items included in the deal, the full list found here through Target’s promotional page.

According to Target’s deals page that shows all the current promotions it’s running, the BOGO offer on video games is scheduled to run until April 13th. If you don’t find what you’re looking for from that retailer, there’s always a chance GameStop will have the game or console you need as part of its Spring Sale event.

