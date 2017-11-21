Target’s Cyber Monday Sale Could Net You An Xbox One X Or Nintendo Switch For Cheap

A lot of retailers are busy pumping out their deals for Black Friday – but Target is already thinking ahead and preparing for Cyber Monday, the online-only event that follows just a few days after the big shopping day.

Cyber Monday is set to kick off on November 27th, and Target is more than ready, as the retailer has already announced huge savings across the board, no matter what you're in the mood to buy.

Along with savings on select items and digital daily deals, the site has promised a huge 15 percent markdown on everything, site-wide, on the 27th. And if consumers use a Red Card to save an additional five percent, this can really stack up when it comes to holiday gifts.

And when we say everything, we literally mean everything. Our good Twitter friend Wario64 recently pointed out that this 20 percent discount can also be applied on hot gaming hardware like the Xbox One X, PlayStation 4 Pro and Nintendo Switch. By utilizing this discount, you can get an Xbox One X for $404 (nearly $100 off); a PlayStation 4 Pro for $323; and a Nintendo Switch for a paltry $242.

"Target's 15 percent off sitewide sale on Cyber Monday is one of the best online deals of the holiday shopping season," said Mike McNamara, Target's chief information and digital officer. "Our guests love this once-a-year opportunity to save across Target's entire assortment – both on popular gift items and to shop for themselves. We're following Cyber Monday this year with more online deals than ever, making Target a top destination throughout all of Cyber Week."

Obviously, deals on Target's website are while supplies last, and customers aren't going to hold back when it comes to purchasing their favorite goods for the holiday season. That means the Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch are likely to go very fast, so you may want to jump on early if you get the chance.

In the meantime, we'll keep you informed of any other sweet deals we come across for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Never hurts to save a few extra bucks, especially with the holidays around the corner.