Target Selling New PS4 Controllers for Under $20

If you’re fast, you may be able to score an obscenely cheap DualShock 4 controller for your PS4. Select Targets around the US are selling the midnight blue DualShock 4 controller at a clearance price of $19.48.

We found an initial post on Reddit from someone claiming to have scored the $20 controller for themselves, and they even posted a picture for proof. This particular person found the controller in Birmingham, Alabama, and we assumed this was a local fluke. After perusing the comments, however, we discovered that people in other parts of the country were able to find the controller at their local Targets for the same price. After doing a quick search, we were able to confirm that a Target here in middle Tennessee is also carrying the controller for $19.48.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Needless to say, these are going to go extremely quickly now that the word is out, so you’re going to want to find one at your local Target as soon as possible. If you want to check and see if your Target has one in stock, you can follow this link to Brickseek.

That search will yield results for this specific controller, and what you’ll need to do is type in your ZIP code at the top and click search to find stores around you. If a Target nearby has the controller in stock, it should tell you the address, and the price. For example, here are my search results, showing the local Target here in Franklin with “limited stock” priced at $19.48.

These are new controllers still in their original packaging, so don’t miss this opportunity to snag one if you can. The list price for a new PS4 controller is typically $65. A quick word of advice, though: The Brickseek inventory pages have to update, and aren’t always representative of what’s in your local store right this second. You’ll probably want to at least call your local store before going down to snag your controller.