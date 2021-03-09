Target Glitch Accidentally Releases New PS5 Restock
Target released a new PS5 restock today, or at least a Target glitch did. This morning, the retailer released both new stock of the $400 all-digital PS5 and the $500 standard PS5, or at least that's what its website said. While both versions of the PS5 were reportedly available for in-store pick-up at various stores across the United States, many found nothing but website and cart issues, suggesting this was less of a drop and more of a glitch in the system.
Right now, it's unclear how many -- if any -- PlayStation customers were able to secure an order of either console. It's also unclear if there's any stock available as the situation differs from store to store.
What we do know is that a bulk of PlayStation customers -- more than normal -- were unable to secure an order. In fact, many were never even presented with the opportunity due to the aforementioned issues.
At the moment, Target hasn't addressed any of this with any type of comment or clarification. As a result, PlayStation fans are extra frustrated with the situation. Trying to buy the PS5 when everything goes as planned is hard enough, but once you throw in glitches and a lack of information, it becomes nearly impossible to get a console. As you would expect, PlayStation fans aren't very happy with this latest drop. And unfortunately, the drop at Costco today didn't go much better.
