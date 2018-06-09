New Team Sonic Racing Gameplay Footage Revealed

When Sega officially revealed Team Sonic Racing to the world last month, it did so with no gameplay footage, just a brief cinematic reveal trailer, which obviously left many fans of the kart racer chomping at the bit to see what it actually looks like.
While Sega still hasn’t produced any gameplay footage itself, journalist Laura Kate has delivered some. It’s only a mere 43 seconds, but it’s better than nothing.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Despite only being 43 seconds, the footage reveals raw gameplay footage, and thus provides a good idea of what the actual game will play like. In it, not only do we see Sonic racing in his handy blue racer and the game’s pleasant-looking visuals, but we see a bit of the gameplay systems, such as ultimates, which are special moves racers can unleash during a race.
Being developed by Snake Pass and Crackdown 3 developer Sumo Digital, Team Sonic Racing is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It’s currently poised to release sometime this winter.
Below, you can read more on the game:
Team Sonic Racing combines the best elements of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing as you face-off with friends in intense multiplayer racing. Race together and work together as a team by sharing power-ups and speed boosts. Take control of your racing style – Choose from 3 distinct character types and unlock game changing vehicle customization options to suit your racing style. Speed up. Gear Up Team Racing at Sonic Speed!
Key Features
Online Multiplayer and Local Co-Op Modes – 12 players per race, 4 player split screen, and various offline / online race modes including Grand Prix Mode, Exhibition Mode, Time-Trial and Team Adventure Mode.
Team Racing – Race as a team, win as a team. Use various team moves to assist your teammates, knock out opponents and unleash your Team Ultimate.
Performance & Skin Customization – Alter the appearance and handling of your vehicle.
Wisps – 14 spectacular offensive and defensive items to help overcome rival teams and get ahead!
Adventure Mode – Unique story experience where players are introduced to basic game features and characters.
Various Characters and Classes – 15 playable characters from across the Sonic Universe and 3 distinct character types including Speed, Technique, and Power classes.