Team Sonic Racing Reveals New Team, Featuring Silver, Blaze, and Vector

Sega has unveiled a new, and the fourth, team that will be in its upcoming arcade racer, Team Sonic Racing.

The new team – which goes by the name, Team Vector – stars Vector The Crocodile, Blaze The Cat, and Silver The Hedgehog.

As you would expect, Vector brings power to the team, Blaze packs the speed, and Silver the technique.

Team Vector joins Team Rose, Team Sonic, and Team Dark. The first includes Amy Rose, Chao, and Big The Car. Meanwhile Team Sonic features Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles and Team Dark consists of Dark Sonic, Rogue, and Omega.

Sega has previously said more teams will continue to be revealed all the way up until the game’s release, though how many more teams it has left to reveal, isn’t clear.

Team Sonic Racing is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and is slated to release sometime this winter.

For more news and media on the game, click here. For more information, here’s an official overview from Sega itself:

Team Sonic Racing combines the best elements of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing as you face-off with friends in intense multiplayer racing. Race together and work together as a team by sharing power-ups and speed boosts. Take control of your racing style – Choose from 3 distinct character types and unlock game changing vehicle customization options to suit your racing style.

Gear Up. Speed Up. – Team Racing at Sonic Speed!

Key Features: