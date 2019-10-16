Teamfight Tactics Is Coming to Phones

Riot Games announced a huge number different things during its celebration of the 10-year anniversary of League of Legends, the popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game that the company created and maintains. There was the mobile and console version of League of Legends, the unnamed first-person shooter, the first look at the upcoming fighting game, and even an animated series. And that’s not even everything! In addition to all this, the company announced that Teamfight Tactics, the Auto Chess-style mode within League of Legends, would be getting its own mobile version as well.

More specifically, Teamfight Tactics Mobile is set to launch Q1 2020, and pre-registration is currently live on the Google Play Store. In addition to the announcement of the mobile version, Riot Games also revealed new information about how it plans the update the game mode, on both PC and mobile, going forward.

“To utilize the wide breadth of lore, champions, and thematics in the LoL universe, TFT on both PC and mobile will release new sets of champions and abilities every three to four months,” a press release from Riot Games states. “The second set to launch in TFT for PC will be called Rise of the Elements and will feature content themed around the elementals, giving players opportunities to create new and interesting strategies with other, not-yet-seen, characters and items. Rise of the Elements will be released on November 5th in the LoL client.”

Teamfight Tactics is scheduled to release on mobile in Q1 2020, and pre-registration is now available on the Google Play Store. It is currently available to play as a distinct mode within League of Legends on PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Teamfight Tactics right here.