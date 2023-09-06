Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Getting Sequel Video Game

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have a long history in video games, and that will continue in 2024 with a new game based on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Instead of following the film's events, the new Mutant Mayhem game will take place a few months later, with Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo forced to deal with a new mutant threat. Published by Outright Games, the title will replicate "the film's bold, painterly art style." In a press release, Doug Rosen, SVP, Games and Emerging Media at Paramount, talked about how the film's art style lends itself well to the world of video games

"It's exciting to launch our first console game set in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem universe, especially as the franchise only continues to grow," said Rosen. "The vibrancy of this new film's animation lends itself perfectly to video games, and we can't wait for everyone to play it."

Outright Games

For those unfamiliar with Outright Games, the publisher tends to focus on games for players of all ages. Earlier this year, the publisher released the well-received Justice League: Cosmic Chaos. The publisher also has a history of working with Paramount, as a new game based on the Transformers: Earthspark animated series is set to release in October. In the press release, Outright Games COO Stephanie Malham talked about the collaboration with Nickelodeon, and getting a chance to develop a new TMNT game.

"Nickelodeon is one of our longest standing licensing collaborators and we're overjoyed to have the opportunity to bring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to life in a brand new and original video game. This is one of the most enduring and beloved franchises in the world and we're beyond excited to use our expertise to expand the Turtles' global reach even further through the world of video games," said Malham.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Video Game Release Date

Outright Games has not announced a set release date for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem game, but it will be releasing sometime in 2024. The game will be coming to PC and consoles. Given Outright Games' track record, that means it will likely be available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The film's conclusion set the stage for a sequel movie, with a new status quo for the TMNT, as well as a new villain on the horizon. It's unlikely that particular villain will appear in the game itself, so it will be interesting to see who does appear in the game. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what gets revealed next.

