Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Reveals New April O'Neil Spotlight Trailer

When Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 releases later this year, players can once again look forward to a lot of content based on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Channel 6 reporter April O'Neil will be returning, and GameMill Entertainment has revealed a new spotlight trailer to showcase her moves. Given that she's a returning character, players that checked out the original Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl should have an idea of what to expect. However, the developers have changed things up a little bit, and April will have some new abilities for players to discover.

The spotlight trailer for April O'Neil can be found below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Characters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

In the original Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, the game's roster leaned heavily on characters from the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series. In total, there were four playable characters from the franchise: Leonardo, Michelangelo, April O'Neil, and Shredder. Thus far, April is the only returning fighter from the franchise confirmed for the sequel, with Donatello and Raphael representing newcomers to the game. At this time, it's unclear whether all four turtles will appear alongside one another in the sequel, or if Shredder will also return. It's hard to imagine the sequel not putting all four members of the TMNT together in one game, but fans will just have to see what gets revealed next.

TMNT fans can look forward to stages based on the series, as well. The rooftops of the Channel 6 News building have appeared in today's trailer, as well as ones previously seen. There's also a stage based on Dimension X, with the Technodrome appearing prominently. Viewers that look closely can even spot Super Krang flying around in the background! The villain would make a nice addition to the roster, though Super Krang might be redundant given the fact that Plankton and his mech suit are already in the game.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Release Date

As of this writing, a concrete release date for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 has not been revealed, though it will be launching sometime in 2023. The game will be available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. With several spotlight trailers released over the last few weeks, it seems that GameMill is gearing up for a release date announcement, and fans of the fighting game series should have an answer. The first Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was a fun, but flawed, take on the formula popularized by the Super Smash Bros. franchise. From everything shown thus far, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is looking like a major improvement over its predecessor. Hopefully the finished product will reflect just that!

