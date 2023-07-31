The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Are Coming to Session: Skate Sim (Exclusive)

It's a big week for TMNT fans, as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be releasing in theaters on August 2nd. Ahead of the movie's debut, ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal that the heroes in a half-shell will be appearing in Session: Skate Sim. Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo will all be playable via a free update, which will be released on August 1st for the versions on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Developed by Crea-ture Studios, Session: Skate Sim released in 2022. Unlike many other skateboarding games that have been released over the years, Session takes a more realistic approach to the sport. Notably, each of the control sticks represents a different foot on the board, so placement makes a pretty big difference. The game is inspired by the '90s skateboarding scene, and includes iconic real-world locations, including Black Hubbas and Brooklyn Banks, both of which are located in New York City.

The Big Apple has always been home to the TMNT, and the '90s are when many fans were introduced to the characters for the first time. Topping it off, the characters have been seen skateboarding in a lot of media over the years, including cartoons and the live-action films. Given that, this crossover with Session: Skate Sim seems pretty fitting!

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been an iconic part of the video game landscape for more than 30 years now. The characters quickly made a name for themselves on consoles and in arcades, and many of those original games are still held in high-regard by fans. Decades later, the characters continue to appear in major games, including 2022's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. A video game based on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is currently in development, and the characters will be appearing in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 later this year.

