Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Revealed

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is in the works from GameMill Entertainment with a new trailer out this week showcasing some of the improvements and new features the developer has planned for the game. Like the first Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl which was released back in 2021, this one will feature a cast of Nickelodeon characters with two of the new additions being Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants and Jimmy Neutron from The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius. The game is currently in development with no known release date, but when it's out, it'll be playable on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

The first trailer for the game showed off much of what people should be familiar with from the first Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: a platform-based fighting game featuring iconic characters and settings from Nickelodeon shows. As the first new character to be revealed, Squidward takes up a generous portion of the trailer in his normal and handsome states, though it's unclear how or if the Handsome Squidward form will actually work in the game.

The site for the game has been updated, too, with everything about it moving on now to the sequel rather than focusing on the original game. As such, we get to see a bit more info on some of the new features and improvements teased in the trailer. "New SUPER abilities, refined mechanics, new offensive and defensive options, and a fresh new take on platform fighting gameplay" seems to be one of the big takeaways from the plans for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 with GameMill promising "legendary voice acting talent" for new and returning characters, too.

There's also a list of characters shown on the site which, if we're seeing everything else there talking about the sequel, should be a list of known characters that'll be carried over to the new game. That list includes Jenny from My Life as a Teenage Robot, SpongeBob, Zim from Invader Zim, Reptar from The Rugrats, Garfield, Squidward, and Rocko from Rocko's Modern Life. Other characters like Danny Phantom, Patrick Starfish, and characters from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are shown in the trailer, too, so the site is not exactly a comprehensive list of who's who in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, but GameMill promises more info "soon" on just about every topic on the site, so we should hear more about the game in the near future.