‘Tekken 7’ Trailers Reveal ‘The Walking Dead’s Negan, Marduk In Action

UPDATE: Marduk and Armor King are set to arrive for Tekken 7 starting tomorrow. Still no release date for Negan, though.

ORIGINAL STORY: It’s funny to see just how well the second season pass of Tekken 7 is rolling along, with returning characters being added to the roster and continuing to keep last year’s hit fighting game from losing any momentum.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new trailer has hit the Internet this morning, with a new character reveal — as well as the in-game debut of Negan from The Walking Dead, which you can watch above!

The latest trailer, which can be seen below, focuses on the returning Marduk, who first made his debut in Tekken 4. A brutal Vale Tudo fighter, he’s known for his intimidating size and immaculate strength; and the trailer, which you can see above, showcases just how he can use these with great speed and agility.

Though the trailer is a bit on the brief side, it shows you just how capable Marduk is, as he begins by hurling a car (yes, an actual car) out of the ring. From there, he unleashes his fury with some devastating juggle moves, punches and kicks, mixing them all together to great effect.

But it’s when we get to the conclusion of the trailer that things really get interesting. We get a look at who else is coming to the game for Season 2. Among them is the returning Julia; the long-time series favorite Armor King, who will also be joining the ranks; and, of course, Negan, based off of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character from The Walking Dead series.

On top of that, during the livestream, some first gameplay for Negan was shown, in which he confronts some Tekken characters the same way he did The Walking Dead‘s, holding Lucille and asking, “Pissing our pants yet?” You can watch the trailer at the top of this story, and check out some key stills showing the accuracy of the recreation below the Marduk trailer.

What’s cool to note is how his combat style is based around his usage of Lucille, while he also showcases some other great moves. On top of that, the stage he fights in is taken straight from the show, where his band of followers watch him kick butt with cars all around.

As for when we’ll see more Negan (as well as the other characters), EVO 2019 seems like a safe bet when it takes place early next year.

With these key character additions, the new Season Pass looks like an ideal investment. You can grab it now for $29.99; or pick it up bundled with the game for a good combination price!

Tekken 7 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.