Tekken 8 Demo Release Date Announced

After more than a year of teases and character reveals, Tekken 8 is finally set to launch early next year. The newest fighter in developer Bandai Namco's long-running series continues the story of Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama while delivering the bone-crunching gameplay Tekken has long been known for. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait until release day to try out Tekken 8 for themselves. Today, Bandai Namco announced the release date for Tekken 8's upcoming demo. PlayStation 5 owners will get access this week, while players on Xbox Series X/S and PC will need to wait another week before it comes to their platform of choice.

The Tekken 8 demo launches on PS5 on December 14. It will then come to Xbox Series X/S and PC on December 21. That gives players plenty of time to hop and try the game out before it launches next year. Bandai Namco says that the demo includes "the first chapter of the Tekken 8 story, The Dark Awakens, and a local versus fighting mode." It's interesting to see the team including some of the story content, but that taste might be exactly what players need to hook themselves in and pick up Tekken 8 at launch. Either way, the versus mode is likely where most players will spend most of their time with the demo.

Tekken 8 Roster and DLC Fighters

Get ready for your first battle in #TEKKEN8 🥊

The #TEKKEN 8 Demo releases on December 14 on @PlayStation and December 21 on @Xbox and @Steam! pic.twitter.com/K8ZrBl9ZKr — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) December 12, 2023

With the announcement of Reina last month, the full Tekken 8 roster is now known. Of course, the launch roster is just the beginning of the road for Tekken fans. Bandai Namco hasn't announced any DLC fighters yet, but we do know that there will be at least four more added in the first year alone. The four rumored fighters are Roger, Xiao Meng, Armor King, and Eddy Gordo, though that list is far from confirmed. Regardless, here is the full launch day roster with a special note for brand-new fighters:

Jin Kazama

Kazuya Mishima/Devil Kazuya

Jun Kazama

Lars Alexandersson

Paul Phoenix

Marshall Law

King

Jack-8 (New)

Nina Williams

Ling Xiaoyu

Leroy Smith

Asuka Kazama

Lili De Rochefort

Hwoarang

Bryan Fury

Claudio Serafino

Raven

Azucena Milagros Ortiz Castillo (New)

Yoshimitsu

Steve Fox

Sergei Dragunov

Leo Kliesen

Kuma

Shaheen

Feng Wei

Panda

Zafina

Lee Chaolan

Alisa Bosconovitch

Devil Jin

Victor Chevalier (New)

Reina (New)

Tekken 8 Release Date

Tekken 8 launches on January 26, 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Now that we know the full roster and the demo release date, all that's really left to announce are those DLC characters. It seems like an easy prediction to say that Bandai Namco will reveal something on that front in the next few weeks, but it also might hold off until we're closer to the launch. Either way, Tekken 8's release date is quickly approaching, giving fighting fans yet another great game to jump into.