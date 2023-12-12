Tekken 8 Demo Release Date Announced
Tekken 8 is getting a demo later this week as Bandai Namco ramps up hype ahead of next year's launch.
After more than a year of teases and character reveals, Tekken 8 is finally set to launch early next year. The newest fighter in developer Bandai Namco's long-running series continues the story of Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama while delivering the bone-crunching gameplay Tekken has long been known for. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait until release day to try out Tekken 8 for themselves. Today, Bandai Namco announced the release date for Tekken 8's upcoming demo. PlayStation 5 owners will get access this week, while players on Xbox Series X/S and PC will need to wait another week before it comes to their platform of choice.
The Tekken 8 demo launches on PS5 on December 14. It will then come to Xbox Series X/S and PC on December 21. That gives players plenty of time to hop and try the game out before it launches next year. Bandai Namco says that the demo includes "the first chapter of the Tekken 8 story, The Dark Awakens, and a local versus fighting mode." It's interesting to see the team including some of the story content, but that taste might be exactly what players need to hook themselves in and pick up Tekken 8 at launch. Either way, the versus mode is likely where most players will spend most of their time with the demo.
Tekken 8 Roster and DLC Fighters
Get ready for your first battle in #TEKKEN8 🥊— TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) December 12, 2023
The #TEKKEN 8 Demo releases on December 14 on @PlayStation and December 21 on @Xbox and @Steam! pic.twitter.com/K8ZrBl9ZKr
With the announcement of Reina last month, the full Tekken 8 roster is now known. Of course, the launch roster is just the beginning of the road for Tekken fans. Bandai Namco hasn't announced any DLC fighters yet, but we do know that there will be at least four more added in the first year alone. The four rumored fighters are Roger, Xiao Meng, Armor King, and Eddy Gordo, though that list is far from confirmed. Regardless, here is the full launch day roster with a special note for brand-new fighters:
- Jin Kazama
- Kazuya Mishima/Devil Kazuya
- Jun Kazama
- Lars Alexandersson
- Paul Phoenix
- Marshall Law
- King
- Jack-8 (New)
- Nina Williams
- Ling Xiaoyu
- Leroy Smith
- Asuka Kazama
- Lili De Rochefort
- Hwoarang
- Bryan Fury
- Claudio Serafino
- Raven
- Azucena Milagros Ortiz Castillo (New)
- Yoshimitsu
- Steve Fox
- Sergei Dragunov
- Leo Kliesen
- Kuma
- Shaheen
- Feng Wei
- Panda
- Zafina
- Lee Chaolan
- Alisa Bosconovitch
- Devil Jin
- Victor Chevalier (New)
- Reina (New)
Tekken 8 Release Date
Tekken 8 launches on January 26, 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Now that we know the full roster and the demo release date, all that's really left to announce are those DLC characters. It seems like an easy prediction to say that Bandai Namco will reveal something on that front in the next few weeks, but it also might hold off until we're closer to the launch. Either way, Tekken 8's release date is quickly approaching, giving fighting fans yet another great game to jump into.