New Tekken 8 Video Sees Succession's Brian Cox Explaining Tekken Lore

If anybody knows about bad dads, it's Succession's Logan Roy. So it was no surprise to see actor Brian Cox pop up in a new Tekken 8 ad today, detailing the long and complicated history behind the fan-favorite fighter and its core set of father-son characters. Of course, the new trailer is only five minutes long, so Cox and developer Bandai Namco can't delve into every Tekken 8 character, but if you were looking for a way to catch up on the central story between family members Heihachi Mishima, Kazuya Mishima, and Jin Kazama, it's hard to imagine a way that's more fun than this.

Tekken 8 Brian Cox Story Trailer

As you can see in the trailer above, Cox lends his engaging presence to deliver a quick rundown of everything surrounding the Devil Gene. The genetic abnormality has been found to be inside a few people in the series, most notably Kazuya and Jin. Because of that, it's been a core part of the central story being told across Tekken's many entries.

Cox details a shortened version of the franchise's long history, sticking mostly with the core family members and explaining the significance of the Devil Gene. He also makes it clear that Tekken 8 will focus on a final battle between Kazuya and Jin. That's fitting considering Tekken 7 featured a final fight between Kazuya and Heihachi, which resulted in Heihachi being thrown into a volcano and seemingly dying. We might see the same level of finality in Tekken 8. Fortunately, we don't have to wait long to find out exactly what Bandai Namco is cooking with Tekken 8's story.

Tekken 8 Release Date

Tekken 8 is on track to release on January 26 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. At launch, players will have access to 32 different characters. That includes Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima, along with four brand-new fighters to the franchise. Technically, Jack-8 has kind of been involved before due to different versions of the robot, but Azucena Milagros Ortiz Castillo, Reina, and Victor Chevalier are completely new additions.

At some point, Bandai Namco will start to announce the first round of DLC fighters. We know there are four coming during the first season, but Bandai Namco hasn't announced any fighters. A leak was recently doing the rounds that claimed Roger, Xiao Meng, Armor King, and Eddy Gordo would be DLC fighters, but those leaks have yet to be confirmed by any official source.

