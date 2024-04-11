Tekken 8's Next Update Releases Next Week, Patch Notes Revealed

Eddy Gordo was finally added to Tekken 8 last week. The first DLC fighter is a fan favorite and will be joined by several more fighters over the coming months and years. It wasn't all rosy for developer Bandai Namco, as players heavily pushed back on the announcement that Tekken 8 is getting a new Battle Pass. While we're still waiting to see if the developers change course in any way, the team didn't announce that a new balance pass is coming to Tekken 8 next week. It's not as substantial as the Gordo patch, but it does change how several characters play.

The upcoming update fixes a few common issues with all characters but is mainly targeted toward Azucena, Eddy, and Zafina. Of the three, Eddy's gotten the most changes, which makes sense given that he's the newest character. His Heat Dash, normal Dash, and Back Dash have all been given updates to bring them more in line with developer expectations. On top of that, Eddy's starting rank in online modes will now match existing characters. Plus, there are seven new skins in the Tekken Shop, giving you even more options for customizing your look.

The 1.03.02 Update comes to Tekken 8 on April 16th. You can find the full patch notes below. Tekken 8 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Tekken 8 Update 1.03.02 Patch Notes

Update Contents

Feature improvements and bug fixes

Properties and/or behavior for select moves of select characters were adjusted./li>

New items added to the TEKKEN SHOP – Avatar skins (7 characters)

Functional improvements, Bug fixes.

The starting rank for the playable character "EDDY GORDO" in online modes will be matched with existing characters.

in online modes will be matched with existing characters. In addition, several other feature improvements & bug fixes have been made.

Behavior/properties of moves will be adjusted for some characters:

Common

Rage Art/Heat Burst – Fixed an issue where in specific situations, opponents were able to move during the time freeze animation before the activation of Rage Arts or Heat Bursts.

– Fixed an issue where in specific situations, opponents were able to move during the time freeze animation before the activation of Rage Arts or Heat Bursts. Tornado - In version 1.03.01, adjustments were made to the collision detection between characters and walls to address the issue of slipping through opponents and whiffing when performing a Rage Art after executing a Tornado near a wall. However, as a result, certain existing combos became inconsistent. Therefore, we have reverted this adjustment.

Azucena

Forward, Forward, Forward, X – As a countermeasure against this attack, we initially implemented balancing adjustments in version 1.03.01 with the assumption of "evading sideways and then counterattacking." However, due to the current difficulty in executing counterattacks, we have made the following adjustments.

The recovery frames have been increased by "5F." The forward movement distance after the end of the attack duration has been reduced.

Eddy

Heat Dash – The ability to activate Heat Dash despite whiffing in specific circumstances has been corrected. The behavior of the opponent when Heat Dash was activated under certain circumstances and deviated from expectations has been corrected.

– The ability to activate Heat Dash despite whiffing in specific circumstances has been corrected. The behavior of the opponent when Heat Dash was activated under certain circumstances and deviated from expectations has been corrected. Dash/Back Dash – The input window has been adjusted to mitigate the occurrence of unintended dashes or back dashes.

Zafina