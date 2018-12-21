‘Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ Will Now Be an Epic Games Store Exclusive On PC

Skybound Games made Telltale's The Walking Dead fans happy when they picked up the rights to the Final Season from the now-closed studio, vowing to finish Clementine's story in style. But an interesting twist indicates just how it'll be available on PC, as it apparently can only be found in one place once it releases.

Epic Games has stepped up as the game's publisher, which means that the PC version will only be offered through the company's store, which had a surprise launch earlier this month following The Game Awards.

Apparently, Epic may have played a part in helping reassemble most of the development team, which was no easy task after they were released by Telltale amid layoffs.

In a press statement, Skybound president Dan Murray and CEO Ian Howe explained, "The team at Epic owns a major chapter in the history of the game industry. We're excited to work together on their latest transformative event with the launch of the Epic Games Store. Epic stepped up to the plate immediately to work with us in order to bring the original team back together and ensure fans will receive the completed season of Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season."

Some of you may be freaking out and asking, "Well, what if I already bought the season? Am I screwed?" Nope. Skybound made it clear that if you purchased The Final Season beforehand on consoles and PC, you'll still be entitled to the episodes that you receive. It's just that, at this point, the only way to purchase the season pass on PC is through the Epic Games Store. No word if this will affect the console releases or not, but we'll see what Skybound has to say as we've asked them for a response.

The next episode in the series, Broken Toys, is set to arrive on January 15, 2019 for all platforms. We'll know closer to then what the situation is with availability, but it's possible Epic could be handling all releases across the board from hereon in. From there, Episode 4 should follow sometime in spring 2019, with possible projects with Epic and Skybound happening in the future.

Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season will be available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.