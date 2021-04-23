Terry Crews Is Totally Down To Play ‘Mortal Kombat’s’ Jax

So earlier today, you might have seen our report regarding the latest artwork from Instagram artist BossLogic, who reimagined Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Crackdown 3 star Terry Crews as Jax from the Mortal Kombat series. As you can see from the original Instagram post, it's a fantastic take on the character; and one that has us wondering what it'd be like if he actually portrayed him.

But the real question is if Crews himself saw it- and if he's keen on the idea of playing the heroic character with cybernetic arms. Well, it turns out he is!

When Ed Boon, creative director on the Mortal Kombat series, shared the post on Twitter, Crews apparently spotted it, and exclaimed just how much he wants to portray the character, as you can see in his tweet below.

I WOULD LOVE TO DO THIS!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Incredible work @bosslogic //t.co/Q9QuQ2OgS6 — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 24, 2019

And he's not the only one excited for the possibility of a Jax character, as several fans have also expressed just how perfect a fit he'd be, as you can see from the tweets below.

Would love a quick clip of you just screaming one, long, drawn out "MORTAL KOMBAAAAAAAAAAAAATTTTT!!!!!" — Robert Wilson (@GingaNinja977) January 24, 2019

Nahh. Just replace "Toasty!!" with "POWERRRRRRRRRR" pic.twitter.com/yv0GnWdz7R — Max Crashington (@crashusmaximus) January 24, 2019

Alas, Boon hasn't said whether he's talked with Crews about the role, nor whether he'll pop up in Mortal Kombat 11 or not. But considering we're seeing a few other favorites, it wouldn't hurt to get some Jax action going- especially since he can rip off arms. And no one can do that like Terry. "EXPLOSIONNNN!"

Mortal Kombat 11 releases on April 23 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Meanwhile, you can check out Brooklyn Nine-Nine on NBC, and Crackdown 3 releases for Xbox One on February 15.

What do you think about the idea of Terry Crews playing Jax? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!