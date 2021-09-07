Texas Chainsaw Massacre Game Possibly Leaked

✖

According to a new rumor, a video game based on Texas Chainsaw Massacre is currently in the works from Gun Media, the team behind Friday the 13th: The Game. Gun Media has been teasing a new game based on a horror movie franchise for the last few months, and now fans on Reddit have noticed that an interesting URL redirects to Gun Media's website: https://leatherfacethegame.com. Fans of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series should take this all with a grain of salt until something concrete is revealed, but this certainly seems like the biggest clue yet regarding the developer's next project!

The URL would seem to imply that players will take on the role of Leatherface in the game, but it's possible that it could offer an approach similar to Friday the 13th: The Game, where players can be the killer or the victims. Actor Kane Hodder did motion capture for Friday the 13th: The Game, and has teased his involvement with another video game. Hodder portrayed Jason Vorhees in multiple Friday the 13th films, and also did stunt work as the villain in Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III. Given that history, a game based on Texas Chainsaw Massacre seems like a distinct possibility!

Interestingly enough, the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre inspired one of the earliest video games based on a horror film. In 1982, Texas Chainsaw Massacre released on the Atari 2600, putting players in the role of Leatherface. The killer has been absent from the world of video games since, but the impact of the horror series has been felt numerous times in the industry. Games like Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil VII: Biohazard both seemed to take a lot of inspiration from the films.

A new Texas Chainsaw Massacre film is set to release on Netflix this year, so it's possible that a game based on the series could be revealed around the same time. It's all just speculation, but with October right around the corner, the timing would be perfect! For now, we'll just have to wait and see.

Would you like to see a game based on Texas Chainsaw Massacre? Which horror franchise should Gun Media cover next? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Gaming Bible]