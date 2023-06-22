TFue Announces Twitch Retirement

Twitch streamer TFue is retiring from streaming. Twitch is one of the biggest platforms on the internet and is part of a major change in the entertainment landscape. Celebrities are no longer just musicians, athletes, and movie stars, they're also just regular people that hit it big on the internet with sites like YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok. The likes of MrBeast have become massive household names and incredibly successful from just making videos online. It's been pretty wild to see this shift in the industry in the last decade as it has become a more viable career path for people.

However, with success comes another genre of problems. Over the years, Twitch streamers have talked about burnout and the grind that's needed to sustain the success. It has pushed some people away from these platforms and the latest example comes from TFue. The Fortnite pro and ex-Faze clan member is just 25 years old, but he's been making content since 2014. He noted that he feels tired by the grind that requires him to be on camera for six to eight hours a day and that gaming is no longer a fun escape for him. "I feel like earlier in my gaming career I used gaming to escape from reality, and I feel like now I use reality to escape from fu**ing work," said TFue. He didn't rule out a possible return in the future, but it does seem like TFue will be stepping away from making a content indefinitely so he can go and enjoy his life.

Of course, TFue's success has awarded him a lot of money. He has the ability to relax for an extended amount of time, if not for the rest of his life if he really wants to, which is one of the perks of getting into this career at such a young age. Only time will tell if TFue will ever return, he may pop up in other streams with creators like Ninja, but that's pure speculation.

